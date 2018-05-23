CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service has tracked and arrested a man in Italy wanted on firearms charges in New Hampshire following a recent “Fugitive of the week” ad.

Twenty-six-year-old Julion Parker was featured in the May 16 notice online and in media. He was arrested on May 21 as he arrived on a flight to Rome.

After the ad aired, deputies developed information that Parker had fled the country and was using a new identity, Andrew Owen Lima. They coordinated with multiple federal agencies to find him.

Parker is being detained pending the decision to either deport him to the United States or to go through a formal extradition proceeding in Italy. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.