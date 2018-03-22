FERRELL, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted on child molestation charges out of Georgia has been arrested in Alabama.

AL.com reports that Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says 26-year-old Damian C. Ingram, of Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on probation violation and those charges out of Georgia’s Floyd County. Sheriff’s investigators found a large amount of methamphetamine at the home where he was arrested, leading to additional charges for Ingram and the arrest of 28-year-old Magan N. Knight.

Ingram has prior arrests in Cherokee County and Georgia. He’s currently being held in the Cherokee County jail, but will likely be extradited to Floyd County.

It’s unclear whether Ingram and Knight have lawyers.

