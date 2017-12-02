OMAHA, Ark. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tennessee has been arrested in northwestern Arkansas.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 34-year-old James Huddleston was arrested Friday morning near Omaha, Arkansas, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

The Harrison Daily Times reports Huddleston appeared in court Friday afternoon and waived extradition back to Tennessee.

Boone County, Arkansas, Sheriff Mike Moore said Huddleston is wanted in the Oct. 29 shooting death of 35-year-old Phillip Pero in Thompson Station, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Nashville.

Huddleston remained in the Boone County jail Saturday and records do not list an attorney for him.