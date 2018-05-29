BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say one person has been fatally shot and another was injured after an argument during a basketball game in a Louisiana subdivision.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. told news outlets that brothers 35-year-old Andre Guy and 46-year-old Timothy Guy were playing basketball with their cousin Johnny Sanford before shots were fired Sunday. Police say the 30-year-old Sanford is accused of shooting Guy, who is expected to survive.
Coppola says police do not know who fired the shots at Guy, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Guy was struck in the leg.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said a man fled before police arrived.
Coppola says Sanford is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.