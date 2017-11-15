MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in Nebraska for parole violations has been arrested in Iowa after leading state troopers there on a chase.

The Globe Gazette reports that a trooper had stopped 21-year-old Elias Mendoza for a suspected seat belt violation Tuesday morning in Mason City. The patrol says Mendoza then fled the stop in his vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol gave chase, intentionally hitting Mendoza’s car. Troopers say Mendoza then fled on foot and was arrested inside a nearby apartment.

Mendoza now faces 11 misdemeanor counts in Iowa. He is being held without bond in Cerro Gordo County Jail, and Nebraska authorities have place a hold on him, indicating they’ll seek to extradite him to Nebraska.

It was not clear Wednesday whether Mendoza had an attorney.

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/