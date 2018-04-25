FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police in northeastern Indiana are searching for a man who’s charged in the January death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.
Thirty-year-old Shane A. Patton was charged Monday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent by placing a dependent in a dangerous situation.
The Journal Gazette reports he’s charged in the Jan. 27 death of Jocelyn “JoJo” Belcher, whose body was found in her crib, wrapped tightly in a blanket.
A coroner ruled her death a homicide due to neck compression, and a post-mortem physician found the child’s injuries consistent with a hand being placed over her mouth and neck.
Her mother, 28-year-old Crystal Belcher was arrested last week on the same charges as Patton. Belcher, who has four other children, remains jailed.
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net