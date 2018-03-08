HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Connecticut in January has been found in Pennsylvania.

Police say 33-year-old Andrae Taylor, of Hartford, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a gun, carrying a pistol without a permit and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting.

He was extradited Tuesday night.

Police says officers responding to reports of a shooting on Jan. 19 found 41-year-old Frank Watson shot once in the left thigh.

Police gathered evidence including surveillance video that had captured the shooting.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor but couldn’t find him, so Hartford police teamed up with U.S. Marshals to track the suspect to Pennsylvania.

It was not clear if he had a lawyer.