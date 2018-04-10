FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a Texas murder case has been arrested in New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police officers in Farmington say they assisted a U.S. Marshals Service task force with the apprehension of 44-year-old Gabriel Delgado.
They say Delgado had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a homicide in Fort Worth, but details weren’t immediately released Tuesday.
State Police say Delgado was located at a house in Nageezi, New Mexico and was taken into custody without incident.
He’s been booked into the San Juan County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
It was unclear Tuesday night if Delgado has a lawyer yet.