FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a Texas murder case has been arrested in New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police officers in Farmington say they assisted a U.S. Marshals Service task force with the apprehension of 44-year-old Gabriel Delgado.

They say Delgado had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a homicide in Fort Worth, but details weren’t immediately released Tuesday.

State Police say Delgado was located at a house in Nageezi, New Mexico and was taken into custody without incident.

He’s been booked into the San Juan County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

It was unclear Tuesday night if Delgado has a lawyer yet.