FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say an 18-year-old man wanted by police in a recent killing in South Florida was arrested while trying to board a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Task Force took Sinceer Priest, of West Palm Beach, into custody at the security checkpoint at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday night.

The Sun-Sentinel reports Priest is the second person arrested in the killing of 20-year-old Desean Zachary Menelas of Boynton Beach. Officials say Menelas was negotiating with two buyers by texting on his cellphone about the location for a drug deal.

Priest was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on first degree murder charges and is being held without bond. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

