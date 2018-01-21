PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 44-year-old man accused of killing Portland man in September is to be arraigned Monday.

Portland Police say officers in Eugene arrested Lorenzo Jones Friday on a warrant related to the Sept. 17, 2017, fatal shooting of Wilbert Butler. Eugene officers took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Jones was lodged into Multnomah County Jail on a murder warrant.

Authorities say Butler died of multiple gunshot wounds.