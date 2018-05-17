NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police have captured a man wanted for a murder in Georgia.
State Police say they arrested 27-year-old Brejon Nabors Thursday morning as he tried to escape from the roof of a residence in New Bedford, a fishing port near the Rhode Island state line.
Nabors was on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted List because he’s a suspect in the April shooting death of 31-year old Mondavius Milan.
Massachusetts and New Bedford police had been seeking another man wanted for a local shooting when officers instead spotted Nabors running on the roof. He was eventually detained and a national fingerprint database confirmed his identity.
Nabors is in custody pending his transfer to Georgia to fact the murder charges. It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.