NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police have captured a man wanted for a murder in Georgia.

State Police say they arrested 27-year-old Brejon Nabors Thursday morning as he tried to escape from the roof of a residence in New Bedford, a fishing port near the Rhode Island state line.

Nabors was on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted List because he’s a suspect in the April shooting death of 31-year old Mondavius Milan.

Massachusetts and New Bedford police had been seeking another man wanted for a local shooting when officers instead spotted Nabors running on the roof. He was eventually detained and a national fingerprint database confirmed his identity.

Nabors is in custody pending his transfer to Georgia to fact the murder charges. It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.