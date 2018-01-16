PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted by federal authorities has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in North Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments on Tuesday evening to assist the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

After several hours in which some residents of the apartment complex were evacuated and others were told to “shelter in place,” police took a suspect into custody.

Police said they will identify the man and his charges after he is lodged at Multnomah County Jail.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com