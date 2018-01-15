SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Florida man died after he was hit by a car as he walked along Interstate 70 near Salina.
The patrol says 35-year-old Cody Nordlund of New Port Richey, Florida, died in the accident Sunday night.
He was walking in an eastbound lane of the interstate in Saline Count when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.
It was not immediately clear why Nordlund was walking in the interstate.