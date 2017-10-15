LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who uses a wheelchair drowned after he rolled off a dock at a Pennsylvania state park.
First responders were called to the scene at Codorus State Park near Lancaster just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the man was at the park’s marina when he rolled of the dock and into Lake Marburg.
Divers located the man about an hour later, and he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.
Park rangers say the man was around 60 years old. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
An investigation is ongoing.