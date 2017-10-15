LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who uses a wheelchair drowned after he rolled off a dock at a Pennsylvania state park.

First responders were called to the scene at Codorus State Park near Lancaster just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the man was at the park’s marina when he rolled of the dock and into Lake Marburg.

Divers located the man about an hour later, and he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

Park rangers say the man was around 60 years old. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.