NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted he killed his stepfather by striking him repeatedly in the head with an ax.
Middlesex County prosecutors say 27-year-old Joao Torres faces 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 6. He pleaded guilty Friday to murder, disturbing human remains and two counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.
Torres admitted attacking 46-year-old Christopher Ernst Sr. in their Monroe Township home in January 2017. He struck Ernst three times with the ax after the victim had gone to bed, then wrapped him in a blanket and garbage bag with duct tape before moving the body to another room.
Ernst’s body was found after someone concerned that Torres had not shown up for work contacted police.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack.