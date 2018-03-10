SHARPSBURG, N.C. (AP) — Officials in eastern North Carolina say a man was unhurt when he crash-landed a single-engine plane in an open field.

The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that 50-year-old Christopher Rowe of McLean, Virginia, was the only occupant of the plane that came down Saturday afternoon in Wilson County.

Sgt. B.E. Pulliam of the N.C. Highway Patrol told the newspaper that said Rowe said he was on his way from Fayetteville to Washington, D.C., when he lost fuel pressure and had to make an emergency landing.

Pulliam said Rowe did a good job of landing in an open field, but the plane had damage to its propeller and landing gear. The crash happened about two miles from the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport.

Pulliam said the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate..