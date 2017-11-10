NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a man accused of beating a 6-month-old boy has turned himself in to authorities.
Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told news outlets that 27-year-old Kyron V. Espadron turned himself in Thursday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the beating of the infant.
Espadron is accused of causing severe internal injuries to the baby over a period of several months. His relationship with the child is unclear.
Espadron was initially arrested on Sept. 21 and booked on cruelty to a juvenile. However, a detective later obtained an arrest warrant on him for attempted murder due to the severity of the boy’s injuries.
Police say the child is expected to make a full recovery. Further details have not been released.