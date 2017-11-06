JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following a deadly shooting in Mississippi.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department told news outlets that they received a call about a person being shot on Friday night. Responding deputies later found 31-year-old Jarion Fuentes lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and died in surgery.

Witnesses told deputies that 46-year-old Gregory Jones was seen chasing Fuentes, and that gunshots were heard. Authorities say Jones was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office says Jones later turned himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. Jones was charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.