JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following a deadly shooting in Mississippi.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department told news outlets that they received a call about a person being shot on Friday night. Responding deputies later found 31-year-old Jarion Fuentes lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and died in surgery.
Witnesses told deputies that 46-year-old Gregory Jones was seen chasing Fuentes, and that gunshots were heard. Authorities say Jones was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene.
A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office says Jones later turned himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. Jones was charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
