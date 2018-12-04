LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — One of two men serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father is slated to begin his latest bid to convince a court that he didn’t do it.
A Wednesday hearing in North Carolina will consider the argument by Daniel Green that he helped dump James Jordan’s body but didn’t kill him. Green was convicted of first-degree murder, and two state courts upheld the conviction.
Defense attorney Chris Mumma and prosecutors from the attorney’s general office will argue whether Green deserves an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial. Superior Court Judge Winston Gilchrist will hear arguments in Sanford.
Among the defense filings is a claim that several people say they saw Green at a family cookout at the time Jordan was killed.
