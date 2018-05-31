PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that there is enough evidence to try a Colorado man in the disappearance of a pregnant 21-year-old woman.

District Judge Thomas Flesher handed down his ruling Thursday in the case of 25-year-old Donthe Lucas, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that during the course of the preliminary hearing, testimony was presented about how Lucas had changed his story about what happened after Schelling arrived in Pueblo from her home in Denver on Feb. 4, 2013. The two were dating at the time, and Schelling was visiting Lucas about her pregnancy.

Schelling is still missing.

