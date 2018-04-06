HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has received a three-year sentence in the shooting death of a man trying to retrieve a pickup truck contested in a marital dispute.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 45-year-old William Clinton Robbins will serve six months behind bars, with the rest on probation, in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Nickie Ben Brumitte. Robbins had a handgun carry permit. He said he thought he was firing at thieves trying to steal a truck his niece had left at his house.
In October, a jury convicted him of reckless homicide instead of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors argued the training materials for permit seekers showed Robbins knew he didn’t have the right to use his gun to protect property.
Defense attorney John Galloway said Robbins was startled and “made a bad decision.”
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com