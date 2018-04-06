Share story

By
The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has received a three-year sentence in the shooting death of a man trying to retrieve a pickup truck contested in a marital dispute.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 45-year-old William Clinton Robbins will serve six months behind bars, with the rest on probation, in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Nickie Ben Brumitte. Robbins had a handgun carry permit. He said he thought he was firing at thieves trying to steal a truck his niece had left at his house.

In October, a jury convicted him of reckless homicide instead of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued the training materials for permit seekers showed Robbins knew he didn’t have the right to use his gun to protect property.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Defense attorney John Galloway said Robbins was startled and “made a bad decision.”

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

The Associated Press