CHICAGO (AP) — A former White Sox groundskeeper will return to his old job after spending more than 20 years in prison on a wrongful conviction.

The Chicago Tribune reports that DNA evidence last year led prosecutors to vacate 49-year-old Nevest Coleman’s conviction in a 1994 rape and murder. He was released from prison in November after spending 23 years behind bars. A Cook County judge granted him a certificate of innocence this month.

Coleman’s friends and family reached out to the White Sox after his release. The team offered him a job interview and then welcomed him back to the job. Coleman is scheduled to return to the baseball field Monday.

The team says they’re grateful that “justice has been carried out for Nevest.”

