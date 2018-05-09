METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in Massachusetts in connection to the robbing of a chain supermarket, including one felon who threw thousands of dollars in cash in the air.
The Eagle Tribune reports 45-year-old Ricardo Flores of Boston allegedly walked into a Market Basket in Lawrence and threatened to shoot if he was not given cash. He then threw $3,280 in cash into the air as he fled to a waiting car.
Bystanders tried to unsuccessfully tackle Flores on his way out.
Police say they stopped the car a few minutes later in Methuen (mih-THOO’-uhn) and caught Flores as he allegedly pulled out a knife on officers.
Two other people in the car were also arrested and charged with armed robbery. An attorney for Flores could not be immediately identified.
Information from: The Eagle-Tribune, http://www.eagletribune.com