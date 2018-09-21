BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a 23-year-old man killed his baby son by throwing the infant from the 7th floor of a high-rise building before jumping to his death.
Police said Friday the man, who wasn’t named, may have been suffering from “psychological problems.”
Officers were alerted by a passer-by who found the bodies of the man and nine-month-old infant late Thursday in the German capital’s eastern Friedrichsfelde district.
Police said the child’s mother wasn’t present when the incident happened. She is receiving counseling.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Inside the elite prep-school world of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, accuser
- Two women athletes were separately killed in Iowa. But only one suspect — a Mexican — inspired outrage.
- Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all WATCH