WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Fire officials in Delaware say a man they pulled from a sewer system told rescuers he’d spent at least a day stuck underground.
The News Journal reports roughly 30 firefighters and paramedics were called to a Wilmington intersection around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after a passer-by reported hearing a voice coming from a nearby sewer grate.
Michael Schaal is a battalion chief with the city’s fire department. He tells the newspaper two rescuers were lowered into the sewer, found the man and pulled him out about 22 minutes after the department arrived on scene.
Schaal says the man told firefighters he fell in about a mile from where he was rescued and had been lost for at least a day.
The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.