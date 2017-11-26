PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police identified a 62-year-old man as the suspect in a stabbing at a Portland Streetcar platform in the Lloyd District.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police said Sunday that Robert Gholston stabbed another man several times at a streetcar platform on Saturday night.
Police said they received a report of a disturbance at 7:48 p.m. Saturday and found two men fighting. They took one man, identified as Gholston, into custody and began treating the other man for multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found a knife they believe Gholston used and took him to the Multnomah County Jail.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from the 110th meeting between UW and WSU
He’s scheduled for arraignment Monday on a charge of second-degree assault. It was not initially know if he had a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com