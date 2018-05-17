LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man suspected of twice robbing a south Lincoln bank branch has been given seven years in federal prison.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 38-year-old Jason McCain, of Omaha, was sentenced last week. He’d pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

Police say McCain wore a black mask but didn’t show a weapon on April 22 last year when robbing the U.S. Bank branch. Investigators eventually concluded that he’d also robbed the bank on Feb. 24 last year.

McCain already has served federal prison time for bank robberies in Omaha.

