OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has shot and killed his girlfriend’s father at a suburban Kansas City home.

The Kansas City Star reports that police took the suspected shooter into custody around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Overland Park home after finding a man in his 50s dead and a 6-year-old struck in the thigh or lower leg. Police say the child is expected to be OK and that the suspect is cooperating with police.

Officer John Lacy, an Overland Park police spokesman, says police don’t have any indication that the child was intentionally targeted. Investigators are trying to determine if the child was injured by a ricocheting bullet.

Police don’t know what prompted the shooting.

