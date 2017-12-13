RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Riverside County law enforcement officials have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a sheriff’s vehicle.
The Press-Enterprise reports Moreno Valley’s city-wide camera system helped deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office identify a 23-year-old suspect.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, one day after the shooting.
The unarmed community service officer inside the sheriff’s vehicle was not injured.

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com