WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who is facing charges of misleading investigators as they looked into the deaths of a mother and her three children has been sentenced to jail in connection with a theft in 2014.

The Telegram & Gazette reports 31-year-old Mathew Locke will serve 6 months in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Police say Locke went to a used car dealership and took the rims off a Ford Explorer Cobra in August 2014.

Locke is currently awaiting trial on a charge of misleading police during an investigation into the killings of Sarah Bermudez and her children Madison, James and Michael.

Locke told investigators Bermudez’s husband implied the gang MS-13 was responsible, however police say the two men hadn’t seen each other since the killings.