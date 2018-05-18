WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who is facing charges of misleading investigators as they looked into the deaths of a mother and her three children has been sentenced to jail in connection with a theft in 2014.
The Telegram & Gazette reports 31-year-old Mathew Locke will serve 6 months in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Police say Locke went to a used car dealership and took the rims off a Ford Explorer Cobra in August 2014.
Locke is currently awaiting trial on a charge of misleading police during an investigation into the killings of Sarah Bermudez and her children Madison, James and Michael.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW
Locke told investigators Bermudez’s husband implied the gang MS-13 was responsible, however police say the two men hadn’t seen each other since the killings.