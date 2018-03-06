ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a Vermont man suspected of fatally shooting his estranged wife was on furlough after a domestic assault conviction last month.

The Valley News reports that 70-year-old Frank Sanville was being monitored by a “high-risk unit” from the Corrections Department prior to a Sunday shooting that killed 48-year-old Wanda Sanville. He has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

Bill Soule, district manager of the local probation and parole office, says the Royalton man was being intensively supervised while serving his sentence through the state’s preapproved furlough program.

