SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman before shooting himself outside a Connecticut town’s police headquarters has died.
Authorities say 40-year-old Robert DeSantis, of Naugatuck, died at a hospital Monday afternoon.
Police say DeSantis shot 41-year-old Michelle Barrett at her grandmother’s home in Southington around 6 a.m. Sunday, and then drove 15 miles away to Naugatuck where he shot himself in the parking lot of the town’s police department.
Barrett and DeSantis had reportedly once been in a relationship.
