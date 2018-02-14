BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police investigating the death of a 67-year-old woman found strangled in Beverly Hills have arrested her adult son, who was allegedly motivated by financial gain.
Violet Yacobi died Oct. 10 after paramedics responded to reports of an unconscious woman at a home. Coroner’s officials determined she’d been strangled and ruled the death a homicide.
Police on Monday arrested 36-year-old Daniel Yacobi on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
City News Service reports Yacobi is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday.
