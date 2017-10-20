DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have arrested a man charged in the death of a woman whose body was found under a bridge in Kentucky.

The U.S. Marshals office in Iowa says in a news release that 35-year-old Valenti Ware was arrested Friday at a Des Moines home without incident on a Kentucky warrant charging him with murder and evidence tampering.

Ware is wanted in the death of 37-year-old Meghan Lea Acord, whose body was found Oct. 1 under a bridge in Lexington. An autopsy found the cause of death was multiple trauma from an assault.

Ware was being held Friday in the Polk County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.