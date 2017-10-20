DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have arrested a man charged in the death of a woman whose body was found under a bridge in Kentucky.
The U.S. Marshals office in Iowa says in a news release that 35-year-old Valenti Ware was arrested Friday at a Des Moines home without incident on a Kentucky warrant charging him with murder and evidence tampering.
Ware is wanted in the death of 37-year-old Meghan Lea Acord, whose body was found Oct. 1 under a bridge in Lexington. An autopsy found the cause of death was multiple trauma from an assault.
Ware was being held Friday in the Polk County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary