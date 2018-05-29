GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man suspected in setting a vacant house on fire in Connecticut dropped his cellphone at the scene.
The Hartford Courant reports firefighters responded to the fire in Glastonbury around 4 a.m. March 30. Police say the home was heavily damaged, and an accelerant was found under a desk chair that had been set on fire.
Police found a cellphone outside the home and traced it to 19-year-old Collin Dougherty.
Dougherty turned himself in April 26 to face arson and burglary charges. His attorney told police he will not speak with an investigator.
Dougherty is currently free on $50,000 bail. He is due back in court June 25.
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com