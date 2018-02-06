CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities believe the same man is responsible for two assaults in the vicinity of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The university sent out an alert saying a 20-year-old student reported the suspect accessed a Greek Village residence hall on Sunday morning, made a lewd comment to the victim and then grabbed her hand and touched her buttocks upon being told to leave. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement to news outlets that woman in her 40s later reported the suspect grabbing her buttocks and breasts at an off-campus housing parking garage, around 4 p.m.

The man fled both scenes, and has not been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police’s University City Division will increase patrols in apartment complexes near campus.