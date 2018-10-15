COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A roughly 500-pound grizzly bear attacked a Hayden, Idaho, man, and the man lived to tell about it.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the bear attacked Bob Legasa Saturday morning while Legasa and his hunting partner, Greg Gibson, were bow hunting elk south of Livingston, Montana.

The pair spotted the grizzly and her 2-year-old cub about 12 yards away. The youngling reared up and growled, then made way for the mama bear to charge.

Gibson doused the grizzly with bear spray, and she finally retreated. But not before the bear clawed Legasa’s face, gashed and fractured his arm and punctured his wrist with her teeth. Legasa was able to get to a hospital in Livingston and then Bozeman to have surgery to clean out the wound. He received a tetanus shot and started rabies treatment.

