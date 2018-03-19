FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man has surrendered to police in a shooting death in North Carolina earlier this month.
Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay said in a news release that 38-year-old Cory J. Ward of Fayetteville surrendered to officers Sunday.
Police have charged Ward with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied building and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police say 26-year-old Quincetta Daniels of Hope Mills was wounded and later died from her injuries.
Police said Daniels and another woman were in a storage building behind a home when Ward fired into the building. The other woman was injured.
Police have not released a motive in the shooting.
It was not known if Ward has an attorney yet.