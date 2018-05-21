SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man surrendered to police after they surrounded the house he was in for reports of gunshots being fired.

The Deseret News reports that a woman came out of the Taylorsville house Monday, saying the man said he would surrender himself to police if he was offered mental health services.

Police called the situation “an armed domestic situation.”

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the man and the woman had remained inside the house after two others came out. Lohrke did not provide details about the two who left the home before police arrived. He said they spoke with officers.

The man who surrendered was arrested.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com