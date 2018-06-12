MINDEN, La. (AP) — A suspect has turned himself in to authorities in connection with a shooting outside a child’s birthday party in Louisiana.

Northwest Louisiana news outlets report that 18-year-old Simuel Shaw got into an argument with 26-year-old LaTravion Minix Sunday night at the Victory Park Community Center in Minden.

Minix was shot later and taken to a hospital. He was treated and released.

Shaw fled but turned himself in Tuesday. His bond was set at more than $1 million. Information on his attorney was not available.

He faces charges that include attempted second-degree murder.