MINDEN, La. (AP) — A suspect has turned himself in to authorities in connection with a shooting outside a child’s birthday party in Louisiana.
Northwest Louisiana news outlets report that 18-year-old Simuel Shaw got into an argument with 26-year-old LaTravion Minix Sunday night at the Victory Park Community Center in Minden.
Minix was shot later and taken to a hospital. He was treated and released.
Shaw fled but turned himself in Tuesday. His bond was set at more than $1 million. Information on his attorney was not available.
He faces charges that include attempted second-degree murder.