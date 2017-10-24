BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has undergone surgery to remove pellets from a BB gun inflicted by an unknown shooter.
Police say the 30-year-old man had dropped off a friend Monday night when an unknown man walked up to him and shot him with the BB gun. The Bismarck Tribune says the shooter was with a woman in a silver sedan with Colorado license plates.
Sgt. Mark Buschena says the victim had 10 visible wounds from the pellets.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com