BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has undergone surgery to remove pellets from a BB gun inflicted by an unknown shooter.

Police say the 30-year-old man had dropped off a friend Monday night when an unknown man walked up to him and shot him with the BB gun. The Bismarck Tribune says the shooter was with a woman in a silver sedan with Colorado license plates.

Sgt. Mark Buschena says the victim had 10 visible wounds from the pellets.

