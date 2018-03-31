HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.
State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.
A 25-year-old man was airlifted by Hawaii County Fire Department firefighters to a hospital with multiple injuries to his hand and leg.
His condition was not immediately known.
Dennison says per standard procedure, beach closure signs warning visitors will be displayed for a mile (1.6 kilometers) on either side of the incident for the rest of the day.
He says a decision will be made Sunday morning whether to reopen the beach.