ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A passenger in a car suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a dump truck on an Anchorage Street.

The car’s driver suffered serious injuries in the crash early Thursday on east Tudor Road.

Anchorage police say two men in a sedan were driving west just before 2 a.m. when the driver attempted a left turn.

Their car was struck by the dump truck traveling east.

The dump truck struck the sedan on its passenger side and drove partially on top of the car. Emergency responders had to extricate the passenger from the car.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The dump truck driver cooperated with police. Police issued no citations.