OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been injured in a hunting-related shooting in Oxford.
WMTW-TV reports that a man in his thirties suffered serious injuries to both of his arms around 2 p.m. Saturday and was airlifted to a hospital. His name and condition were not immediately available.
The Maine Warden Service says the shooter was a 21-year-old man from Oxford who belonged to the same hunting party as the victim.
An investigation is continuing.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
___
Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com