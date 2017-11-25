OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been injured in a hunting-related shooting in Oxford.

WMTW-TV reports that a man in his thirties suffered serious injuries to both of his arms around 2 p.m. Saturday and was airlifted to a hospital. His name and condition were not immediately available.

The Maine Warden Service says the shooter was a 21-year-old man from Oxford who belonged to the same hunting party as the victim.

An investigation is continuing.

___

Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com