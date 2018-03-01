Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who says he still has scars on his forehead two years after an adult dancer threw a beer glass at him has filed a lawsuit against her Oregon strip club.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that Cholo Circulado is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Circulado acknowledged that he told the Acropolis strip club dancer in March 2016 to take off her clothes using lewd terms and threw a dollar bill folded into a paper airplane at her. But his attorney says Circulado’s actions didn’t warrant the dancer’s response.

Police say the dancer, then-23-year-old Aryanne Elyse Curcio, told officers she might have overreacted.

An attorney for the strip club couldn’t be reached for comment. Curcio also couldn’t be reached for comment.

The lawsuit claims Acropolis is liable for its employees.

