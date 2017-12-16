DENVER (AP) — A Denver man who spent 28 years in prison for a rape conviction that was eventually overturned has sued the city and several former officials.

The Denver Post reported Friday that Clarence Moses-EL filed suit in federal court alleging malicious prosecution, destruction of evidence, fabrication of evidence and other claims.

City officials had no immediate comment.

Moses-EL was convicted of rape and assault in 1988 and spent decades trying to clear his name from prison. At one point, Denver police destroyed DNA evidence, saying prosecutors didn’t tell them to preserve it.

A judge overturned his conviction in December 2015, saying a combination of new and old evidence would likely lead to an acquittal. He was found not guilty in November 2016.

The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount in damages.

