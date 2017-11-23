BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man is seeking nearly $300,000 from the city of Bend because of a 2015 incident in which a snowplow allegedly lifted and dropped the truck he was driving.

The Bend Bulletin reports law firm Dwyer Williams Dretke filed the suit Wednesday on behalf of Brian Fletcher, who alleges he was injured in the collision.

Fletcher is also suing Tony Cota, the city street utility worker who operated the plow.

The complaint says on Nov. 25, 2015, Fletcher was driving when the front blade of Cota’s plow caught the rear wheel of Fletcher’s pickup truck.

The complaint says Fletcher suffered injuries that included the herniation of his lumbar disc, which required surgery.

The suit alleges that Cota was negligent.

Fletcher’s attorney, Arne Cherkoss, did not immediately return a message. City spokeswoman Anne Aurand said the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit.

