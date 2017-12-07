BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say a man has been struck and killed by a train.

Newsday reports the collision happened around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday near Brentwood. A Long Island Rail Road spokeswoman says the man was not supposed to be on the tracks.

No further information was available.

