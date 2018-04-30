MAPLE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man was struck by a train and killed while struggling with a trailer that had detached from his pickup truck at a railroad crossing.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 58-year-old David Miller, of Maple Hill. The patrol says Miller got out of the truck to try to rehitch the trailer. He was trying to get back into the pickup when a Union Pacific train came around the curve Friday night in Wabaunsee County.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. No one aboard the train was hurt.