INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of three men charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Indianapolis pastor’s pregnant wife has reached a plea agreement in which he’ll cooperate with prosecutors.

Court records show 23-year-old Jalen Watson has agreed to plead guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of burglary while all other charges including two counts of murder, another burglary count and three theft charges would be dismissed under the deal.

The charges stem from the Nov. 10, 2015, slaying of 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn during a burglary. Her husband, Davey Blackbnurn, returned from a morning workout at a gym to find his wife critically injured. She died two days later.

Also charged with murder in the case are alleged triggerman 20-year-old Larry Jo Taylor and 26-year-old Diano Gordon.